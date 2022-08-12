- Advertisement -

Brenda Rhodes has announced her intention to run to represent Bracebridge on the District of Muskoka council.

“I believe the two most important skills I bring to the table are my listening skills and my joy in finding solutions to issues,” Rhodes says. “If I am entrusted with being one of the District Councillors for Bracebridge, I can promise you that I will treat this position the same as I have created my work at the Chamber: with care, passion, energy and love for moving this community forward in a responsible and progressive manner.”

Rhodes currently serves as the Executive Director of the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce.

She says during the COVID-19 pandemic she has “tirelessly supported local businesses, liaised with all levels of government on behalf of the business community, identified gaps in funding, and pulled together a team with Muskoka Futures and the District of Muskoka to save over 700 jobs in Muskoka.”

On top of working with the chamber, Rhodes has also spent time with the Rotary Club of Bracebridge as its President and has been the Executive Director of the South Muskoka Breakers Basketball organization.

The municipal election is Oct. 24.