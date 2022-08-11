- Advertisement -

Port Sydney Beach in Huntsville is now under a swimming advisory, while the warning signs at Kirby’s Beach Park in Bracebridge and Dwight Beach in Lake of Bays have been removed.

While there is a swim advisory in place, the beach is still open. However, officials with Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) warn anyone going for a swim risks developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose or throat infections or stomach illness.

Officials add to avoid dunking your head underwater or swallowing water.

The new advisory was posted on Aug. 11.

- Advertisement -

The levels of E. coli at the beach are above the provincial standard of 200 per 100 mL.

A swimming advisory is also in place at Hanna Park Beach, Jaspen Beach, and Windermere Beach in Muskoka Lakes. The advisories were posted on Aug. 9.