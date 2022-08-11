- Advertisement -

The OPP is investigating a death in the water near Huntsville’s Crescent Bay Lane.

Police say they recovered the body of 33-year-old Huntsville man Ian Dzigas at around 8:42 a.m. Thursday morning. According to officials, the death is not being investigated as suspicious or related to foul play.

The Muskoka Crime Unit and Central Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS) are continuing the investigation in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).