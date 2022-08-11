- Advertisement -

There are lots of different things that can be used as bookmarks, but a winning lottery ticket isn’t one of them.

Patti Pearson says she was shocked to get a call from the Gravenhurst Public Library saying they had her winning lottery ticket. “It was such a great feeling,” she says. “What a lovely thing to do.”

It was a bingo scratch ticket. Pearson explains every correct line is worth $3 and she had three winning lines. “It’s just amazing that they would go to that amount of trouble,” she says.

“I actually thought it was garbage,” says Tina Kenny, the librarian that found the ticket. She adds that she frequently pulls out “random things” from books with grocery lists and pictures being what she sees most often. Kenny says it’s the library’s policy to reach out to the person who last borrowed the book and see if what was found is theirs.

- Advertisement -

The ticket ended up in the book because of her busy husband. “His hands were full and he was going to the library and he was doing some shopping so he just tucked it in the book and forgot about it and dropped the book off,” Pearson explains.

“It makes you realize how good people are,” Pearson says.

The winning $9 ticket has since been cashed. Pearson laughs and says she will likely use the winnings to buy more bingo tickets.