Campaign signs for the Oct. municipal election are only just now being placed throughout Muskoka and one has already been vandalized.

Gravenhurst mayoral candidate Heidi Lorenz, who is the town’s current deputy mayor, says her husband noticed one of her signs was broken in half Thursday morning.

“I was pretty disheartened to see that,” she says. “Someone took some effort to do it.”

Lorenz doesn’t believe this was a targeted act. She said she walked around the area and didn’t see any other signs, including any more of her own, vandalized. “I think someone just thought ‘oh look at this’ and gave it a kick,” she explains.

While Provincial Constable Terri-An Pencarinha says, if caught, the person could be charged with mischief, Lorenz admits it would likely be difficult to track down who is behind this particular incident.

The municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 24, while the deadline for candidates to nominate themselves is Aug. 19.