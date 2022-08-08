- Advertisement -

Starting on Aug. 15, Southwood Rd., also known as Muskoka Rd. 13, will be closed both ways for four days for an emergency culvert repair.

District officials say a failed culvert, about one kilometre from Muskoka Rd. 169, is what’s causing the issue. They say that crews will work for 24 hours a day until the work is finished by Thursday, Aug. 18.

A “significant detour” will be in place. Officials continue that since the project is so large, it’s not possible to go down to single-lane traffic.

The 34 kilometre detour will see southbound traffic continue south on Muskoka Rd. 169 to Hwy. 11 southbound. After getting off at Beiers Rd., also known as Muskoka Rd. 19, the detour will continue north to connect with Southwood Rd.

A second detour will be in place for northbound traffic. After exiting Hwy. 11 at Bethune Dr., also known as Muskoka Rd. 169, continue on Muskoka Rd. 169 to connect with Southwood Rd.

When the work is finished on Thursday, the detour will be lifted, but the road will be down to one lane while crews put the finishing touches on the work. That may continue until the first week of Sept.

The Resound Creek Twin Culverts failed because of sudden damage from debris build-up. District officials say that crews have tried to maintain the site, but the situation has “deteriorated” to the point that a total failure is possible.