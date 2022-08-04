- Advertisement -

Signage will be installed at Kirby’s Beach Park in Bracebridge and Dwight Beach in Lake of Bays warning about the risks of going for a swim.

While there is a swim advisory in place, the beach is still open. However, officials with Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) warn anyone going for a swim risks developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose or throat infections or stomach illness.

Officials add to avoid dunking your head underwater or swallowing water.

The advisories were posted on Aug.4.

The levels of E. coli at the beach are above the provincial standard of 200 per 100 mL.

A swimming advisory is also in place at Port Carling’s Hanna Park Beach. It went into affect on Aug. 3.