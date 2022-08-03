- Advertisement -

Port Carling’s Hanna Park Beach is now under a swimming advisory, according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU)

The levels of E. coli at the beach are above the provincial standard of 200 per 100 mL.

While there is a swim advisory in place, the beach is still open. However, officials with SMDHU warn anyone going for a swim risks developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose or throat infections or stomach illness.

Officials add to avoid dunking your head underwater or swallowing water.

The advisory was posted on Aug. 3.

No other swimming advisories are in place in Muskoka.

