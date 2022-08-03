- Advertisement -

Approximately $750,000 in damage was done to a home on Britannia Road in Huntsville.

Mike Vadlja, Fire Prevention Officer for the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department, says firefighters arrived at the structure fire around 9:30 PM on Aug. 2.

When stations one and five from Huntsville arrived on the scene, alongside station four from Baysville, they saw heavy flames in the “roof area” of the structure, according to Vadlja. The department’s aerial apparatus was used to battle the blaze.

“The occupants had noticed smoke coming from the eaves of the home and called 911,” Vadlja explains. He adds that all occupants made it out of the home safely.

Once the fire was out, Vadlja says firefighters remained on scene until around 3:30 AM dealing with hotspots.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.