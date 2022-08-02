- Advertisement -

Hunters interested in going after ducks, geese, and other game birds can now get their papers for the upcoming open seasons.

The federal government is now letting hunters purchase Migratory Game Bird Hunting Permits, which will be valid until June 30, 2023.

A permit costs $17, including $8.50 that goes towards a Canadian Wildlife Habitat Conservation stamp on the permit that you need in order to legally hunt with it.

There’s also a new “Youth Migratory Game Bird Hunting Permit” that people under 18 years old can get for free, which allows them to hunt with an “adult mentor.”

Mentors need to have their own permit and are only allowed to mentor one youth hunter at a time.

Physical permits can also be purchased at some Canada Post locations and hunting supply stores or online. Youth permits are only available digitally.

The Government of Canada’s website has more details on how to purchase both types of permits.

With files from Steve Berard