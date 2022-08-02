- Advertisement -

A 31-year-old from Brampton has died after drowning in the Georgian Bay near Moose Deer Point First Nation.

Provincial Constable Adrian Woods says Lakshyavir Sanghera was first rescued by nearby civilians and taken to the West Parry Sound Health Centre. However, he was later pronounced dead.

Woods says Sanghera’s death is not considered suspicious.

The drowning happened on Aug. 1 just after 6 PM. First responders included members of both the Southern Georgian Bay and West Parry Sound OPP detachments, as well as the provincial police’s marine unit and the Moose Deer Point Fire Department.

“We would like to thank the efforts of the nearby individuals who rendered aid and to remind everyone that the waterways can present a serious risk,” Woods says. “Know your limits and take precautions whenever you plan to be on the water.”