Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), including officers in the OPP’s central region, are targeting drivers who don’t move over for emergency vehicles or tow trucks this long weekend.

The OPP says their annual Move Over Campaign includes ‘robust’ enforcement and education.

Provincial Police report the Highway Traffic Act requires drivers to slow down and proceed with caution when approaching an emergency vehicle or tow truck stopped or parked on the side of the road and, if safe to do so, move over one lane.

Despite the law coming into effect nearly 20 years ago, the OPP says they laid close to 900 charges last year. Police add that since 1989, five officers have been struck and killed by approaching vehicles while they were standing on the side of the road.

Fines range from $490 to $2,000 fine plus three demerit points upon conviction.