- Advertisement -

After years of hoarding books, the Rotary Club of North Muskoka is preparing for a “giant book sale” to benefit the Huntsville Public Library.

Jim Schiedel, Chair of Book Sale for the Rotary Club, says they have been collecting books for the past five years, which is when they last held a book sale. “It was very successful,” he says.

Currently, Schiedel estimates the Rotary Club has 1,000 books collecting dust in storage. “The books just kept coming after the sale,” he says. Schiedel adds that no one genre has more than the other, pointing out that they have sorted through all the books and made sure there is something for everyone.

The proceeds from this sale will go to support the Huntsville Public Library’s TD Summer Reading Club, which Schiedel says the Rotary Club has backed for “many years.” The reading club is for all ages but is focused specifically for children.

- Advertisement -

“People during COVID, in particular, have taken a whole new interest in reading,” Schiedel says. He adds that with so much reading being done over the past two-and-a-half years, some have decided that instead of leaving previously read books on a shelf, they would rather pass them on to someone who hasn’t read them yet.

The sale is Saturday, July 30 from 9 AM until 4 PM at the Trinity United Church on 33 Main St. E. in Huntsville.