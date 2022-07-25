- Advertisement -

A survey done by Scouts Canada has found that Algonquin Provincial Park is the third “most epic” place to camp in Canada.

The survey saw 32.9-percent of the 46,704 Scouts members vote for Algonquin. That placed it third on the list. Alberta’s Jasper National Park placed first with 39.5-percent of the vote.

Algonquin was the only Ontario park on the list.

While it may not be the most “epic” place to camp, 42.9-percent of those surveyed by Scouts Canada say they have camped at Algonquin. Jasper came in second place with 32.6-percent of the vote. According to the survey, Ontario had the highest number of visited campsites between Algonquin and Pinery Provincial Park in Grand Bend.

- Advertisement -