A survey done by Scouts Canada has found that Algonquin Provincial Park is the third “most epic” place to camp in Canada.
The survey saw 32.9-percent of the 46,704 Scouts members vote for Algonquin. That placed it third on the list. Alberta’s Jasper National Park placed first with 39.5-percent of the vote.
Algonquin was the only Ontario park on the list.
While it may not be the most “epic” place to camp, 42.9-percent of those surveyed by Scouts Canada say they have camped at Algonquin. Jasper came in second place with 32.6-percent of the vote. According to the survey, Ontario had the highest number of visited campsites between Algonquin and Pinery Provincial Park in Grand Bend.
Meanwhile, Bon Echo Provincial Park in Lennox and Addington County was one of the seven “hidden gem campsites you’ve (probably) never heard of.” It was the only Ontario campsite chosen for the list.
“We are all in need of a solid summer getaway this year, why not try something different like camping with front-row seats to a panoramic view,” says Mike Eybel, a volunteer Scouter for seven years. “With camping emerging as an adventurous and affordable option for many Canadians, we wanted to make sure that every Canadian knows where the most epic campsites in the country are.”