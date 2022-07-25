- Advertisement -

Police are investigating a Monday morning boating collision on Lake Rosseau that left one swimmer dead.

Bracebridge OPP says officers, along with Muskoka EMS and Muskoka Lakes Fire Department responded to a 911 call around 6:45 AM on the lake near Shamrock Lodge Road in Port Carling. Police say they received reports of a swimmer who was unresponsive in the water about 70 feet from a dock.

According to police, the swimmer, a 48-year-old man, had been swimming equipped with a visibility marker and was struck by a vessel. Police say life-saving efforts were made however the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Police are asking people to stay clear of the area in order for them to investigate adding more information will be released as it becomes available.

Police are asking anyone who may have surveillance footage from their residences or other information to please call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or you can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.