- Advertisement -

Franklin Park Beach in Gravenhurst has been placed under a swimming advisory by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU)

The levels of E. coli at the beach are above the provincial standard of 200 per 100 mL.

While there is a swim advisory in place, the beach is still open. However, officials with SMDHU warn anyone going for a dip risks developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose or throat infections or stomach illness.