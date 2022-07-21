- Advertisement -

A cheque worth $9,700 has been given to Community Living South Muskoka (CLSM) by 100 Women Who Care Muskoka (WWCM)

In the group’s first in-person meeting since early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started, the group’s members heard pitches from community living, Pregnancy and Infant Loss of Muskoka, and Muskoka-Parry Sound Sexual Assault Services.

“Community Living South Muskoka is an organization that supports over 400 individuals in our community of all ages with a developmental disability and their families,” explains Kate Hammond, Communications Lead for WWCM. “During their presentation, representatives from CLSM outlined the precariousness of food security for the individuals they support due to rising costs, and the overwhelming need for assistance in bridging some of these gaps.”

Dayle Ross, Director of WWCM, noted while presenting the cheque to representatives from CLSM that the group has a fundraising goal of $10,000 for every meeting. She’s hopeful more money will roll in so they can meet that goal.

“With your generous donation, we are one step closer to reaching our goals of assisting the people we support who live independently in our community and need help with the basic necessities of food and shelter during this difficult time of inflation and rising costs,” says Krista Haiduk-Collier, CEO of CLSM.

According to Hammond, the next WWCM meeting will be held in November 2022. “Haring personal stories and being in a room full of like-minded people whose primary goal it is to support their community is so powerful,” Ross says.