- Advertisement -

As the Town of Bracebridge grows and changes, so too does the way the community gets around.

By the time the leaves begin to change, Geoff Carleton, Director of Public Works, says the next term of council will be looking at the town’s first-ever Transportation Master Plan.

“As the community grows, there’s also greater desire for transportation options,” Carleton says.

The 20-year plan, which will be done with help from the District of Muskoka, will give town staff recommendations on short, medium, and long-term goals for all modes of transportation and how they can be made safer, more accessible, equitable, and sustainable.

- Advertisement -

Carleton says the plan could see changes made to Bracebridge Transit. It’s possible, he explains, that service could be increased. This follows the town doing a five-year business plan for Bracebridge Transit, which Carleton says will be expanded on in the master plan.

Carleton explains that the first of three phases is to figure out what residents want to see added or improved. He says this phase will be done through the town’s Engage Bracebridge website and wrap up by end of July. The idea, he continues, is to get ahead of the growth the town is seeing and be ready for the community to expand. Carleton says they also want to assess what transportation options are already available in town.

The second phase will see town staff develop infrastructure projects based on data they have and public feedback. Carleton says public feedback will be opened again to go over those priorities before the plan gets finalized and is presented to council.

“It’s great for us as the town to believe and think that bike paths are the way to go, but the residents may want to see something different,” Carleton says.