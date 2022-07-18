- Advertisement -

The Rotary Club of Gravenhurst is pushing forward with a plan to install amphitheatre-style seating at Gull Lake Rotary Park.

A website has now been set up to allow the community to donate to the project.

“We’re trying to do it for the betterment of the town because it’s such a great venue,” says Dave Reid, Chair of the Rotary Rocks the Barge Committee.

The project was first discussed in February when Reid told town council the club wants to install the seating to make events, notably Music on the Barge, a more enjoyable experience.

While plans aren’t finalized, Reid estimates it will cost between $350,000 and $400,000 to install the seating on the hill directly in front of where the stage is. He adds the Rotary Club will be paying $50,000, while the rest will come from donations and grants.

The seating will be built using Muskoka granite, Reid says, noting that it’s durable, long-lasting, and importantly, looks nice.

If all goes according to plan, Reid says the Rotary Club hopes work can begin next spring.

Before that can happen, though, on top of needing to raise money, Reid explains more discussions are needed with town staff. He says he has been in frequent contact with Andrew Stacey, Gravenhurst’s director of infrastructure, since the idea for the project was first thought up.

“It’s starting to get more momentum,” he says.

The project was brought forward by the Rotary Club as a way for them to celebrate their 85th anniversary.