Ahead of its 150th anniversary, Huntsville’s Madill Church Preservation Society is planning a significant restoration project.

“Our plan is the church will look exactly the same, it will just have a big smile on its face when it’s all said and done,” says Carolynn MacKay, president of the society.

It is thanks to $99,550 in funding from the Department of Canadian Heritage. MacKay says the money is on top of the $225,000 that’s already been raised for the project through the community and $25,000 from the Town of Huntsville’s municipal accommodation tax.

This summer will see work done on the church’s foundation, which MacKay says was last touched up in the 1960s.

She is hopeful the work will be finished by next year when the church has big plans for its 150th anniversary. MacKay says there will be celebrations throughout the year.

In 2024, that’s when the major restoration work will start. “As soon as the snow melts,” MacKay says they will resume work on the building’s foundation, as well as the walls, windows, interior, roof, and will likely have to replace a log or two. “[The Church] will look the same, but it will have some major TLC,” MacKay explains.

“We hope that the community of Huntsville will enjoy gathering with friends, family and community members in this historic building to enjoy heritage and arts,” says Pablo Rodriquez, the Minister of Canadian Heritage. “Special congratulations to all the volunteers who helped make this project possible.”