A cyclist suffered minor injuries after being struck by the door of a parked car in Gravenhurst earlier this week.

An 85-year-old from Peterborough was charged for opening their door improperly as a result of the incident on Muskoka Road on July 11th.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says they’re urging drivers to keep safety a top priority, even if just sitting in park.

“As summer is well underway and people are enjoying moving about our communities on bicycles, Bracebridge OPP would like to offer some reminders to motorists and cyclists about their responsibilities while sharing the roadway,” Bigley adds.

She says motorists have to share the road by giving cyclists enough space, cyclists need to make sure they’re following the rules of the road as well. Bigley adds that communication is also important.

Bigley says anyone under the age of 18 needs to be wearing a helmet or else they risk being fined. She adds all bicycles should have a noise maker like a bell or a horn, a light that must be on anytime after dusk, and a reflector.