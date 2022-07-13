- Advertisement -

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate and is looking for witnesses to an arrest in the Township of Georgian Bay that left a 45-year-old man with “serious injuries.”

Kristy Denette, SIU Communications, says the arrest happened around 3:30 AM at the Canadian Pacific Railway yard at Front St. and Muskoka Rd. after OPP officers were dispatched to deal with reports of someone trespassing.

She says one person that appears to be a middle-aged woman was seen walking toward the incident and may have seen what happened.

Officers with the Bracebridge OPP detachment located the man believed to be the suspect near a retail area on Front. A conducted energy weapon was discharged and the man was arrested. However, Dennette says he was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with “serious injuries.”

Anyone with information on what happened is being asked to call 1-800-787-8529 or report online.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials like police officers. They invoke their mandate in situations that may have resulted in death, serious injury, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.