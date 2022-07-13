- Advertisement -

The Bracebridge OPP is investigating a break and enter that happened sometime between July 7 and 12.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says it happened at a location on Muskoka RD. 38 in Wahta Mohawk First Nation near Bala. It’s not known how many suspects were involved, but Bigley does know they took multiple items including a kayak, ten paddles, and two outdoor patio heaters.

Anyone with information, especially if you have surveillance video of the area, is being asked to come forward. Bigley says to call the Bracebridge OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.