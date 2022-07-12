- Advertisement -

Rock, Paper, Scissors Co. in Gravenhurst was chosen as the winner of the Parry Sound Muskoka Community Network’s (PMCN) “Perfecting the Pitch” contest.

They won $5,000.

They, along with the 17 other competing businesses, submitted their own marketing videos. The winner, along with getting the cash prize, receives a professionally made video and marketing support.

“We can’t express how grateful we are for the entire PMCN group and the judges for all of their support and for believing in us,” says Kelly Warne, who co-owns the business with Andy Warne. “The entire experience over the last month has been so uplifting and encouraging for our small business.”

The business offers custom furniture, made by Andy, and handmade signs from Kelly, along with a mix of workshops, lighting and Muskoka branded products.

“The business owners and community members surrounding us are exactly what we need to continue to work together following our passions and bringing [our company] to all corners of Muskoka,” Andy says.

The winner was chosen by a panel of judges, which included Leah Leslie of Destination Coach, Sara Benthan of the Georgian College Henry Bernick Enterpreureship Centre, Catherine Osborne of ReVolvit Creative, and Maureen Cubberley of PMCN.

The Muskoka Beer Spa in Torrence was also a winner. All guests were given a vote for the Audience Choice Award.