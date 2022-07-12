- Advertisement -

The Bracebridge OPP is looking to find the thieves that made off with around $15,000 worth of tools from a business in Gravenhurst.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says the break enter is believed to have happened overnight between July 10 and 11 at a commercial business on the corner of Industrial Dr. and Progress Dr.

A description of the suspect(s) was not provided by police.

Bigley asks anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.