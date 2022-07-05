- Advertisement -

District of Muskoka Chair John Klinck will retire this fall after 28 years of municipal service.

He has served as chair since 2010 but prior to that was a two-term Gravenhurst councillor and served as mayor of the municipality for 10 years.

“To the thousands of Muskoka ratepayers I have met over the 28 years of my public service, thank you for the kindness, guidance, and encouragement you have consistently provided,” Klinck wrote in a letter to district council and staff. “It is my hope that in some small way my service has added value to your vision of the Muskoka legacy we all manage together.”

His impending retirement was announced Tuesday morning by the district. In his letter, Klinck says his time as district chair was “one of life’s greatest blessings.”

“I shall be forever grateful to you for the honour and privilege of serving with you and working with our exceptional district staff to the benefit of our Muskoka,” he wrote. “It has been a remarkably enlightening and personally enriching experience.”

The position of district chair is not elected by residents of Muskoka, rather district councillors choose who will lead them. Once the next crop of district councillors is decided after the Oct. 24 municipal election, the group will be sworn in at the following council meeting. That is also when they will choose who will be district chair for the current term.

So far, no one has announced their intention to run to be district chair. Candidates for the position have until Nov. 15 to submit their nomination papers.