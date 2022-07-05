- Advertisement -

Coun. Tim Withey has officially announced his campaign to become the next mayor of Huntsville.

It will be his second crack at attempting to become mayor after previously running in 2014.

“Since calling Huntsville my home over 34 years ago, I have had the privilege of serving on both town and district councils, in addition to volunteering on dozens of not-for-profit boards,” said Withey. “My journey has been punctuated with thousands of interactions and experiences. This has given me a deep appreciation and understanding of our town, its people, our strengths and the challenging times which lie ahead.”

Withey’s priorities, which he said he and his campaign team developed through speaking to Huntsville residents, includes affordable and attainable housing, building a new hospital and maintaining all existing services, being a steward for and investing in the environment, improving infrastructure, and better managing taxpayer money.

- Advertisement -

“I believe that my long-standing participation in municipal politics, my local volunteer history, first-hand business experience and normal education has equipped me for this role as mayor of Huntsville,” said Withey. “Huntsville is our home – all of ours – and I remain dedicated to serving this community, to preserve its greatness for generations to come.”

Withey’s opponents in the Oct. 24 municipal election will be Stephen Hernen, former fire chief for the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department and most recently the town’s director of operations and protective services and Reuben Pyette-Bouillon, the owner of Independent Taxi.

Incumbent Mayor Karin Terziano will not be running for re-election.