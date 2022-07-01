- Advertisement -

A person who was previously reported missing was found deceased in Gravenhurst.

Gosia Puzio with the Central Region OPP says a 67-year-old man was reported missing in Gravenhurst just after 10 AM on July 1. She says police were told he was last seen the previous Wednesday.

After a search by police Friday, alongside the Central Region Emergency Response Team and the OPP’s Canine Unit and Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, the man was found deceased in the Kahshe River.

Puzio says the death is believed to be non-suspicious and no foul play is suspected. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to call the Bracebridge OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.