The fire danger rating in Muskoka has been lowered to moderate.

That means small fires are allowed in most areas, except between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m..

Mike Vadlja, Fire Prevention Officer for the Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Department, reminds residents to have adequate tools and water on hand to extinguish your fire, and to never leave it unattended.