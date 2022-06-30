- Advertisement -

Bracebridge OPP is investigating a car theft and assault of a pizza delivery person.

Police say the victim was delivering a pizza to 165 Old Muskoka Rd. in Gravenhurst around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, when two suspects threatened him with an “edged weapon,” assaulted him, and stole the delivery car.

According to police, the victim got away with minor injuries and called for help at a nearby home.

Officials say the stolen car is a black four-door 2009 Mazda with a Dominos Pizza sign on top, and licence plate number CWPB246. The suspects were last seen wearing dark hoodies, driving the car towards Bethune Dr..

Anyone with footage or information on the incident is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestopperssdm.com.