The Bracebridge OPP is investigating a suspicious fire that happened over the weekend on Hamilton Point Rd.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says firefighters arrived around 8 AM on Saturday at the fire alongside police.

The cottage was completely engulfed. Bigley says the structure is a “total loss.” However, she adds no one was injured, adding that no one was home at the time of the fire.

“There was evidence at the scene that [the fire] was deliberately set,” Bigley goes on to say but doesn’t elaborate on why police believe that.

The fire was contained to the one building and Bigley says no damage was done to neighbouring structures.

The police are asking anyone who may have surveillance cameras or any other information about the fire to call the Bracebridge detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.