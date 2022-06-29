- Advertisement -

The schedule has shifted for overnight work to cap off Huntsville’s Diggin’ Downtown.

At its meeting on Monday, town council approved up to four nights of work, to take place sometime before July 13. Earlier this month, council had approved up to two nights’ work between June 13 and 17.

Tarmo Uukkivi, the town’s Director of Operations and Protective Services, says the contractor had to bump back the work because of issues with supply and weather.

“We have had some challenges with concrete supply for pouring the curbs, and a secondary concern has been the weather,” says Uukkivi. “Leading up to last week, we had a couple of weeks of on-and-off rain, which slowed down the concrete work. Together with the supply issues, it stretched it out quite a bit.”

According to Uukkivi, advance notice will be given through road signs, notices, and the Town of Huntsville and District of Muskoka websites. He says how soon they start is dependent on infrastructure and curb work from West to Brunel, and how soon it finishes depends on temperature.

“It would be rolling closures throughout the downtown, so they’d start on one section [of Main St.] from Lorne down to Centre, moving all the way down in sections to the bridge,” says Uukkivi. “They would do the top lift of paving overnight one night. If the asphalt cools enough, then at that point they would do the line painting as well.”

Uukkivi adds the deficiency work, such as repairing cracks, replacing curbs, and finishing underground infrastructure work, is going slower than anticipated but is still on track to finish by mid-July.

“Bear with us. We’re in the final stretches, and downtown will open for the big summer rush,” he says.