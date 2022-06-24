- Advertisement -

Three-term Gravenhurst councillor Heidi Lorenz is running to be mayor.

She joins fellow councillor Terry Pilger and Marc Mantha as the only candidates to declare their intention to run so far. Incumbent Mayor Paul Kelly announced in April he doesn’t plan on running for re-election.

“With every municipal election comes a parade of promises and buzz words,” Lorenz says. “That’s not my style.”

She says, if elected, her priorities will include tackling the “significant economic challenges” Gravenhurst is facing, notably housing, rising inflation, and the employment crisis. She says her existing relationships within the community will be important in fixing those with “multi-level government solutions.”

Since first being elected as Ward 1 councillor in 2010, she says residents have come to count on her for “common-sense solutions.”

“Since then the satisfaction of shaping our beautiful community with the help of many staff, citizens and volunteers, has had me coming back for more,” Lorenz adds.

She touts her deciding vote in favour of the Gravenhurst Fire Department’s new aerial fire truck as proof she is for the community.

Lorenz says when residents go to the ballot box, they should vote for someone based on their past record and what they plan on doing. In both cases, she believes she has consistently shown her commitment to doing what’s right for Gravenhurst.

The municipal election is on Oct. 24.