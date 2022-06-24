- Advertisement -

Police are looking for a stolen vehicle used in an attempted break-and-enter.

Huntsville OPP says a white 2018 Chevrolet Traverse with Ontario licence plate CMAZ287 was stolen from a Southdale Dr. home sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning.

According to police, two men used the vehicle while attempting to break into a Port Sydney business on South Mary St. around 2:30 a.m., throwing a rock through the front window before leaving.

Security camera footage shows one suspect wearing all black, and the other in a white hoodie with black pants.

Anyone with information or footage on the incident is asked to call the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.