Water testing by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has put a swim advisory in place at Gravenhurst’s Muskoka Bay Beach.

Health unit water testing has found elevated levels of bacteria at each of the beaches. The beach is not closed, but residents risk getting minor throat, ear, eye, skin, or nose infections as well as potential stomach illness by swimming in infected waters.

If you do spend a day at the beach, SMDHU officials recommend not dunking your head in or swallowing the water.

The health unit tests the beach water in the region every summer between June and Muskoka Bay Beach long weekend in September.