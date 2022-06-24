- Advertisement -

One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Huntsville.

According to police, an SUV and motorcycle collided around 8:00 p.m. Thursday, on Centre St. near Dairy Ln.. Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

Police say the motorcyclist, 27-year-old Kyle Bergsma from Huntsville, passed away from his injuries.

Centre St. was closed for several hours as police investigated, and has since reopened.

Police are asking anyone with information, dash camera, or home security video footage involving this incident to contact Huntsville OPP Detachment at 705-789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

The investigation is ongoing.