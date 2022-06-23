- Advertisement -

Five people are joining Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s (MAHC) volunteer governance body.

Anna Landry, Bruce Schouten, and Line Villeneuve were appointed to MAHC’s Board of Directors. Meanwhile, Ron Jewell joins MAHC’s Resources & Audit Committee, and Alexandra Santos joins the MAHC Board’s Muskoka and Area Ontario Health Team Committee.

Existing board member Moreen Miller also replaces Cameron Renwick as Board Chair.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank these individuals for stepping forward to serve their community in these volunteer roles,” says Miller in a statement. “I would also like to recognize the commitment and dedication of Cameron Renwick, Beth Goodhew, Roy Stewart, and Sally Ashton and thank them for their service as they leave the Board.”

The appointments were made at MAHC’s Annual General Meeting on Monday. The new members are volunteers who will help the organization set policies and make decisions moving forward.