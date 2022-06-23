- Advertisement -

The fire danger rating in Muskoka has been set to “high.”

The Muskoka Fire Chiefs made the call ahead of projected dry conditions, according to Mike Vadlja, Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Prevention Officer.

“We’re seeing the conditions now are drying out a bit, and there’s a bit of a lack of rain in the next couple of weeks,” says Vadlja. “So we want to just be vigilant and make sure that everyone’s aware that things are changing.”

Vadlja says small fires are still permitted in most rural areas, but people need to be very careful.

- Advertisement -

“Each municipality has their bylaws, [and] following the bylaws, there’s still no daytime burning,” says Vadlja. “If [people] do have a campfire, they just need to be a little more vigilant, and make sure it’s put out when they’re done.”

The daytime burning ban is in effect between 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. every day until Oct. 31. Vadlja adds to consult your local municipality for clarification on the rules.