- Advertisement -

The District of Muskoka is once again throwing its support behind Andy’s House, as the hospice facility continues to seek funding from the province.

The province had turned down Hospice Muskoka’s funding request of $525,000 in September. It would have allowed the Port Carling facility to add five more end-of-life palliative care beds to its current three.

District Council voted unanimously and without discussion on Monday to send another letter of support, on behalf of the organization, to the Premier of Ontario and Minister of Health. Copies of the letter will be shared with Muskoka’s six municipalities, as well as the Wahta Mohawk and Moose Deer Point First Nations, to petition the government separately.

The resolution also includes a request for a delegation to meet with the minister at this year’s Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference in August. Steven Clement, Chair of the District’s Health Services Committee, offered to personally represent the district on this matter.

It follows a letter of support sent by District Chair John Klinck last August urging the province to fund the additional beds.