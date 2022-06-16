- Advertisement -

At the Town of Bracebridge’s next General Committee meeting, the mayoral seat will be declared vacant after Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP-elect Graydon Smith submitted his letter of resignation.

“While I am excited to take on this new challenge, my resignation comes with many emotions, Smith, who served as Bracebridge’s mayor for 12 years, wrote in his resignation letter. “My time as mayor has allowed me to meet so many wonderful people who lift up our community each and every day.”

“I wish the next mayor and council clear vision and great success, and I thank all the wonderful staff from the bottom of my heart for the excellent work they do and their commitment to Bracebridge and Muskoka,” Smith continues.

Smith’s resignation as mayor and District of Muskoka councillor is effective immediately.

While the results of the provincial election have not been made official as of June 16, the now former Bracebridge mayor was voted as the riding’s MPP on June 2. Prior to the provincial election campaign starting, Smith was approved to take an unpaid leave of absence from his roles as mayor and district councillor.

Bracebridge’s Deputy Mayor Rick Maloney handled Smith’s mayoral duties during the campaign. In her report to committee, Lori McDonald, Director of Corporate Services and Clerk, recommends that Maloney continues as mayor until council fills the vacancy.

She also recommends in her report that council appoint a current member to fill in as mayor until the municipal election is held on Oct. 24.

McDonald says council can also choose to fill the vacancy through an open call for public appointment. However, she says the transition period would be difficult for the chosen mayor considering the current term of council ends in about five months.