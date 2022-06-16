- Advertisement -

The Georgian Bay Mnidoo Gamii Biosphere (GBMGB) is getting just over $500,000 over three years to boost biodiversity conservation efforts.

The money is part of $11.3 million earmarked by the federal government to increase biodiversity conservation in Canada’s nineteen UNESCO biosphere reserves. Dr. Becky Pollock, GBMGB’s Executive Director represented the Canadian Biosphere Reserves Association in receiving the funding on Friday.

“[GBMGB] was designated in 2004 and at that time it had several core areas, for example, provincial and national parks. And it also had buffer areas around the core (areas) mainly and those include conservation reserves that are Crown lands or treaty lands,” Pollock says.

She says with the help of this funding the biosphere is going to re-evaluate those core and buffer areas, and how they contribute to the diversity of species in the biosphere.

