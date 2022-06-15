- Advertisement -

Matthew Sturgess, the 37-year-old Huntsville man who was charged in November of 2021 with Accessory After the Fact for the offence of Indignity to Human Remains has been granted bail.



Sturgess is one of three Huntsville residents facing charges in the investigation, along with 53-year-old Lana MacDonald and 56-year-old Richard Pitt.



Both Sturgess and MacDonald are due to return to court on July 19.



Richard Pitt, who was charged with one count of indignity to human remains, will appear in court on July 27.



A publication ban is in effect.



The three were charged after police located the human remains on a property near Gryffin Lodge Road last year.