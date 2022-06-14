- Advertisement -

Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of thunderstorms this week after 105mm of rain has already fallen over the past three.

Officials with the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources, and Forestry advise water levels and river flows are higher than they normally are around this time of year. They add some areas that are usually used for recreation are seeing high water levels, too, which make for dangerous conditions.

The potential for more rain to fall with continue to negatively affect conditions, officials say.

The bulletin will remain in place until July 21. It’s in place for the Parry Sound District, District of Muskoka, and the northwest portion of the County of Haliburton.

- Advertisement -

Officials say to be cautious around any body of water and keep a close eye on children and pets. They point out that forest access roads or other places that normally deal with flooding could be dealing with localized flooding.

They explain that the forecasted rain will likely cause the high water levels to remain for “several days.”