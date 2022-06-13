- Advertisement -

Huntsville Mayor Karin Terziano is gearing up to lead her first Mayor’s Bike Ride.

Starting from River Mill Park at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the mayor will lead residents on a tour of Huntsville’s roads.

“It’s just to get people out and get people active,” says Terziano. “The mayor gets on her bike and leads the parade, about 12 kilometres around town. We hope that there’s lots of kids that come out, and adults alike.”

The route is a mostly-flat 12.3 kilometres, crossing the river at the Centre Street Bridge into the northwest part of town, doubling back to the northeast, crossing the river again at the River Swing Bridge, and looping around the Canada Summit Centre.

According to Trish Conley-Knight, Manager of Recreation, Culture, and Heritage, no road closures or lane reductions will be required. Conley-Knight says cyclists will proceed single file with a “share the road” philosophy.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event last ran in 2019 led by then-mayor Scott Aitchison.

“This will be my first time, so I’m looking forward to it,” says Terziano. “But I do think I’ll take my e-bike for the ride. Lot of hills in Huntsville.”