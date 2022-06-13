- Advertisement -

Provincial police say a midnight stroll led to three people being arrested for multiple drug-related charges.

Provincial Constable Taryn Molnar says officers with the Bracebridge detachment were patrolling downtown Gravenhurst when they stopped three people on First Street.

The arrests were made just after 11 PM on June 11.

An investigation found one of the people had an outstanding warrant.

A 36-year-old, 44-year-old, and 46-year-old were arrested and charged with three separate drug possession charges. The eldest was also charged with failing to comply with a probation order. All three were from Gravenhurst.

Each of the accused will appear in court in Bracebridge in July.