Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is one of many health care organizations keeping masking requirements in place.

The organization announced Friday that patients and their families will still need to wear masks, which will be provided to those who arrive without one.

It follows an announcement by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Doctor Kieran Moore, that mask mandates would be lifted in most settings as of Friday night.

MAHC officials say masking is a “simple and necessary safeguard,” which prevents the transmission of COVID-19 in both patients and staff. They note that staffing issues persist at many hospitals, making it vital that existing staff aren’t taken off the job because of COVID-19.