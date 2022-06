- Advertisement -

The hold and secure at Huntsville High School has been lifted.

Police say they were “concerned for the safety and well-being of a person in emotional distress.” They add that the person has been safely located, and students have since been allowed to leave the school.

According to Central Region OPP Sergeant Terri-Ann Pencarinha, there was no risk to public safety.

Police are thanking the public for their patience and understanding.