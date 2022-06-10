- Advertisement -

The District of Muskoka is now collecting mixed recycling.

That means residents can put out different types of recycling in the same container for collection.

The change comes as Muskoka upgrades its waste processing facilities, and works towards diverting 60 per cent of its waste away from the landfill.

However, officials ask residents to make sure they’re only recycling the right things, as improper items can damage equipment and harm those who handle the material. That includes things such as propane camping cylinders, batteries, sharp objects, needles, and lightbulbs.

Other non-recyclables include coffee pods and textiles. Officials also say to empty out food containers fully, and keep lids and caps on containers.

For a full list of acceptable recyclables, go to www.muskokarecycles.ca.