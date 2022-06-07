- Advertisement -

An in-person Muskoka Gutsy Walk raised more than $7,000 for Crohn’s disease and colitis over the weekend.

The fundraiser was a five-kilometre walk through Gravenhurst on Sunday, raising funds and awareness for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada.

Michelle Robinson, chair of the organization’s Muskoka branch, says it was great to see everyone in-person again.

“It was amazing. We had quite a few people turn out for it. We raised over $7,000, which was wonderful,” says Robinson. “I just want to thank everyone that came out, it was so great. And to all the volunteers, they were amazing, and we honestly hope to see you all next year.”

- Advertisement -

Crohn’s disease and colitis are both bowel diseases causing painful inflammation of the digestive tract.

According to Robinson, the money helps Crohn’s and Colitis Canada perform research on the conditions, as well as spread awareness.

“That will go towards research, helping come up with a cure. It will help with awareness for Crohn’s and colitis,” says Robinson. “Especially in Muskoka, there’s not a lot of awareness, so we are trying to bring more up here. We would like more doctors up here to take on working with Crohn’s and colitis patients.”

Robinson says in-person donations are still being added to the online total, with the local fundraiser page taking donations until July 13.