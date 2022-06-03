- Advertisement -

The Bracebridge OPP needs help finding who is behind the vandalism that was done to Annie Williams Memorial Park.

Acting Sergeant Terri-Ann Pencarinha says there have been multiple incidents of graffiti being scrawled on surfaces at the park over the past three weeks.

“Although tagging may be viewed as little more than an unsightly nuisance to some, it cost property owners and taxpayers dearly,” Inspector Jason Nickle, the Bracebridge OPP’s Detachment Commander, says. “I encourage anyone with information on this, or any other crime to come forward. Your information will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly by the Bracebridge OPP members.”

If you do have information, the provincial police say to call the detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.